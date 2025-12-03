Belize: Teen fatally shot in Martins while riding home

Belize: Fifteen-year-old Eric Reyes was fatally shot while riding his bike home in the Martins area on Monday evening.

According to ASP Stacy Smith, the police were alerted about the shooting as they were patrolling the Martins area where they discovered Reyes lying motionless on the ground just outside the gate of his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reportedly around 10:00 p.m. the 15-year-old boy was followed home by an unknown individual who fired the shots that fatally wounded him. The authorities processed the scene and he was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

ASP Stacy Smith noted that the 15-year-old boy lived with his sibling and mother who had been reportedly affected by paralysis on her lower body. Therefore supervision of the 15-year-old was not optimal as desired.

She further highlighted that the police have launched an investigation in the death of Reyes with a motive yet to be established but so far there has been no information to suggest that the 15-year-old was involved in any gang activity, as many citizens have speculated.

Nor was the incident a consequence of gang rivalry in the area, and therefore the authorities have ruled out the motive of the murder to be linked with a gang rivalry.

ASP Stacy Smith concluded the report by asking citizens that have no need being out on the street to stay inside and each citizen to be their brother's keeper and report any suspicious activity that they see.

The Belize Police Department have extended their sincere condolences to the family, friends and those close to Reyes. Noting that they have dedicated resources to bring the perpetrator to justice for the death of the 15-year-old.