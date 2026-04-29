Jazz on the Beach to kick off Jazz ‘n Creole Festival weekend in Dominica
The event will feature live performances by Andrew “Bird” Bellony, Freddy Nicholas, Julie Martin and Friends, along with local DJs, food, cocktails and a bonfire by the shore.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Dominica: Jazz on the Beach is set to offer music, food, and beach entertainment at one place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The event will be held at Purple Turtle Beach in Portsmouth, which will run from 8:00 PM till midnight.
It will feature live performances by Andrew “Bird” Bellony, Freddy Nicholas, Julie Martin and Friends. Popular local DJs will also play live music, bringing high energy to the stage. Guests can also enjoy great food, crafted cocktails, and a bonfire by the shore.
Jazz on the Beach is also part of the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, which will take place on May 3. It will be held at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth, under the theme “Afrocentric.”
The festival will be organized in collaboration by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee. The artist line-up that has been officially shared, includes Tarrus Riley, The Manhattans, The Blak Soil Band, and Dean Fraser. It will promote Dominica’s rich culture and Jazz and Creole music on a global map.
Wednesday, April 29
Jazz & Karaoke
Time: 8:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)
Jazz at the Fort
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front
Thursday, April 30
Jazz N Cocktail
Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau
Friday, May 1
Jazz Under the Stars
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort
Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition
Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)
Jazz Under the Starz
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth
Silent Headphone Party
Time: 9:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge
Jazz N’ Tea
Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road
Saturday, May 2
Jazz on the Beach
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club
Poetry and Jazz Cocktail
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Jungle Bay Resort
Jazz n Arts in Paradise
Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Breakfast Village (Day 1)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Sunday, May 3
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits
Breakfast Village (Day 2)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Monday, May 4
Breakfast Village (Day 3)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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