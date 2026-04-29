2026-04-29 13:17:30
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Jazz on the Beach to kick off Jazz ‘n Creole Festival weekend in Dominica

The event will feature live performances by Andrew “Bird” Bellony, Freddy Nicholas, Julie Martin and Friends, along with local DJs, food, cocktails and a bonfire by the shore.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Dominica: Jazz on the Beach is set to offer music, food, and beach entertainment at one place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The event will be held at Purple Turtle Beach in Portsmouth, which will run from 8:00 PM till midnight.

It will feature live performances by Andrew “Bird” Bellony, Freddy Nicholas, Julie Martin and Friends. Popular local DJs will also play live music, bringing high energy to the stage. Guests can also enjoy great food, crafted cocktails, and a bonfire by the shore.

Jazz on the Beach is also part of the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, which will take place on May 3. It will be held at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth, under the theme “Afrocentric.”

The festival will be organized in collaboration by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee. The artist line-up that has been officially shared, includes Tarrus Riley, The Manhattans, The Blak Soil Band, and Dean Fraser. It will promote Dominica’s rich culture and Jazz and Creole music on a global map.

Wednesday, April 29 

  • Jazz & Karaoke

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)

  • Jazz at the Fort

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front

Thursday, April 30 

  • Jazz N Cocktail

Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau

Friday, May 1

  • Jazz Under the Stars

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort

  • Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition

Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)

  • Jazz Under the Starz

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth

  • Silent Headphone Party

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge

  • Jazz N’ Tea

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road

Saturday, May 2

  • Jazz on the Beach

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club

  • Poetry and Jazz Cocktail

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Jungle Bay Resort

  • Jazz n Arts in Paradise

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

  • Breakfast Village (Day 1)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Sunday, May 3

  • Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane

  • Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits

  • Breakfast Village (Day 2)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Monday, May 4

  • Breakfast Village (Day 3)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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