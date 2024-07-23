Vegetable prices spike to all-time high in Belize

The Statistical Institute of Belize has also reported that the food and non alcoholic beverages in May 2023 costs six percent more than last year.

Belize: The citizens and residents of Belize are complaining about the increased prices of basic fruits and vegetables in the country. It is reported that the prices of several commodities including fruits and vegetables are notably higher than the last year.

The Statistical Institute of Belize has also reported that the food and non alcoholic beverages in May 2023 costs six percent more than last year.

It is reported that among the larger price increases were items such as cabbage by the pound, which went up over sixty-seven percent from a dollar and fifty-seven cents to two dollars and sixty-two cents.

Red kidney beans were up by more than 30 percent from a dollar and ninety-six cents to two dollars and sixty cents, while habanero peppers were up by more than 28 percent from four dollars and twenty-five cents to five dollars and forty-seven cents.

Meanwhile, the Acting Extension Director for the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, Andrew Mejia, stated the reasons for such an increase and said that the issue boils down to limited supply.

He added, “The country is coming out of an extremely dry spell that we faced during the months of March, April, May, and all the way up to June, and all these conditions created an environment unsuitable for the production of these commodities and this year was no exception.”

Mejia continued to say that in fact this year, the island recorded several highs and it caused a huge disruption in the production of these commodities.

“Now, what that did is that the amount that they were to harvest, to supply the country between these months fell short,” he added and remarked that it is common that when there is a shortage, the prices tend to go up.

He further assured the citizens that the Ministry of Agriculture has been looking into this for a while now, trying to see how they can remedy this situation, but it is something that is still on the drawing board.

The Acting Extension Director further remarked that the ministry is looking into this because some of the prices this year that they saw increased is unprecedented and is something that they haven't seen for many years, which is why it needs to be addressed.