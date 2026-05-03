St Kitts and Nevis to mark 55th Sugar Mas carnival with major celebrations

The island nation will celebrate the 55th edition of Sugar Mas from December 11, 2026 to January 2, 2027, showcasing vibrant music, dance and cultural traditions.

St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the highly anticipated Sugar Mas, an event that promotes local music, dance and cultural expression blending with African and European traditions.

This year the island nation will celebrate the 55th edition of Sugar Mas from December 11, 2026 to January 2, 2027.

The three weeks of festivities will feature Mas Bands, Soca, Folklore, street dancing and New year's day celebration.

The official slogan for this year's edition is “The Ultimate Vibe! It’s Sugar Mas 55,” which also represents the culture, energy and unity of the island's carnival. It was selected through a public competition, created and designed by Kayla T Morton.

The winner of the slogan competition will receive EC $500 and free tickets to all national carnival events as an award for her contribution to the festival.

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival committee said, “This slogan perfectly captures the essence of Sugar Mas, reflecting the vibrant celebration, joy, and energy that this event brings to carnival lovers at home and abroad.”

Sugar Mas is an important part of national identity. It attracts tourists from all over the world, who come to experience J’ouvet, the Grand Parade, Last Lap and musical events. This helps boost tourism and the economy of the twin island federation.

The 54th edition Sugar Mas generated an estimated amount of $29.5 million, which is the highest economic impact in the history of carnivals in St Kitts and Nevis. “As a result of increased participation, increased spending, and the hosting of more elaborate events, the economic impact of Sugar Mas 54 was $29.5 million,” Culture Minister Samal Duggins said.

During the last season of carnival, more than 10,000 people participated in the Jouvert events and more than 5,000 people attended the Grand Parade. Throughout the 35 private events around 160 vendors setup and earned during the festival.

The 53rd edition of Sugar Mas generated EC$21.7 million. Thousands of travellers are expected to join the festivities this year, but the tourism authorities are anticipating that the main events like J’ouvert and the Grand Parade will attract the highest number of attendees. “We’re going out big for Sugar Mas 55. Last year was the best we’ve had so far which is saying something - this year we out do ourselves” said a local.