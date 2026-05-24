Stepfather charged in death of missing Tobago toddler Angelo Tobias-Plaza

Police said he was charged with murder after legal advice was received from a Specialist Advisor within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Trinidad and Tobago: Shannon Miller, a 24-year-old man from Cambridge Trace, Goodwood, was charged on Friday, May 22, 2026, with the murder of two-year-old Angelo Tobias-Plaza.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that the child’s stepfather was formally charged after legal advice was received from a Specialist Advisor within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“An audience was held with a Specialist Advisor attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to review the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance,” stated TTPS.

Angelo was reported missing on May 11 which led to a large search operation across Tobago. Many organizations joined the operation, including the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), and Hunters’ Search and Rescue Team.

Locals took to social media to urge the authorities to charge the mother of the child as well. One individual said, “The mother should be charged as an accessory, she knows a great deal which we are not told.”

Another person stated, “What about the mother and the five persons who knew ,where is his body? We want to know what has happened to the baby and why the mother is not being charged?”

Police said that investigations are still ongoing, as Angelo’s body has not yet been found.

“The TTPS reaffirms its unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that all investigations are conducted with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and integrity. Further updates will be provided as the matter progresses,” noted the police service.