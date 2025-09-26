St Kitts announces rescheduled arrival of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

The change was announced due to a weather system that will affect The Bahamas during the ship's journey to the Federation.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts Tourism Authority announced a change in the arrival schedule of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas. The cruise ship was originally expected to make its inaugural call to the twin island nation on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

According to the announcement, the change is due to the passage of a weather system which will affect the Bahamas during the ship’s journey towards the Federation. With safety as the top priority in cruise operations and weather conditions playing a large role, Royal Caribbean decided to postpone the date of the Star of the Seas arrival.

The new date for the cruise ship’s arrival has been set. Star of the Seas will now make its inaugural call to St Kitts on Tuesday, October 23, 2025. The St Kitts Tourism Authority shared that they look forward to welcoming the ship and its passengers on this new date.

Main source of economy boost

Cruise tourism is one of the main sources of revenue for St Kitts and Nevis. With thousands of visitors arriving each year, business opportunities for locals increases, particularly for street vendors, taxi operators, restaurants, artisans, hotel owners, and tour guides.

The arrival of a news cruise ship from Royal Caribbean, is expected to bring a surge of tourism to the island nation, which will further boost the Federation’s overall economy. Visitors can explore the island’s stunning beauty like its pristine beaches, historic landmarks, and enjoy a taste of its local cuisine.

Despite the delay in the ship’s arrival, locals are still excited to welcome Star of the Seas on October 23, with its warm hospitality and rich culture.

Star of the Seas is operated by Royal Caribbean International and is the second Icon-class cruise ship, the first being Icon of the Seas. The ship entered service recently, in August 2025 and received the title of the “largest cruise ship in the world” along with its sister ship.

It has a length of 364.83 meters and a total gross tonnage of 248,663. The cruise ship has a total of 20 decks, with a capacity to carry 5,610 passengers (double occupancy) and 7,600 passengers (maximum capacity), along with 2,350 crew members.