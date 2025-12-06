Saint Lucia: UWP Leader Allen Chastanet resigns after 2nd consecutive defeat in general elections

The United Workers Party confirmed the news in a December 5 press release, the same day as Prime Minister Pierre’s swearing-in.

Saint Lucia: The United Workers Party (UWP) opposition leader Allen Chastanet formally resigns as the party’s leader following his second crushing political defeat in the December 1, 2025 General Elections.

The United Workers Party confirmed the news in a December 5 press release, consecutively the same day as Prime Minister Pierre’s swearing in. With Therold Prudent the party’s Chairman stating that he had received a formal resignation letter from their party’s political leader Allen Chastanet following the party’s second humbling defeat at the polls.

He went on to note that Chastanet’s resignation is set to be formally tabled for consideration by the National Executives at its next scheduled meeting during the second week of December 2025.

He further reassured the citizens of St. Lucia, that the United Workers Party mission to service the people of Saint Lucia still remains the same as they are still committed to uphold the democratic process and transparency.

Allen Chastanet’s resignation comes in after just days of the party’s substantial defeat at the December 1 polls, and the same day as Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s sworn in ceremony.

The UWP under Chastanet’s leadership managed to secure only one seat, Chastenet’s seat in Micoud South, at the December 1 general elections. With 14 of the seats going to the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party and two going to independent candidates aligned with the government bench.

Several political observers placed the responsibility for the party’s performance in the last 2 general elections, at Chastanet’s feet, noting that it was the second consecutive landslide loss under his leadership, following a similar humbling in the 2021 general elections.

Furthermore CARICOM in a press release on December 5 noted that they observed the Saint Lucia general election to be a peaceful, orderly and transparent election.

They cited that the voting process throughout December 1 was done in a timely, efficient, and professional manner, from the polling stations opening, the staff members, to the arrival of citizens to vote everything was peaceful and calm throughout.

The statement concluded by the CARICOM commission applauding the Saint Lucia Electoral Commission for its administration of the electoral process, and the political parties, their agents and supporters for the peaceful conduct displayed on Election Day.