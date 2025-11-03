Guyana: 17-year-old Laron Harris killed, friend critical after bike collides with lorry

Preliminary investigations revealed that around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, a lorry and a motorcycle collided along the Belfield Public Road, East Coast Demerara, resulting in a fatal accident.

Guyana: Police have launched an investigation into a fatal accident that left 17-year-old Laron Harris dead, and pillion rider Josiah Abrams in critical condition on November 1, 2025.

According to preliminary investigations, the fatal accident occurred on Saturday, around 2:15 p.m. along the Belfield Public Road, East Coast Demerara when a lorry (#GRR 6089) driven by a 33-year-old, of Alberttown, Georgetown and a motorcycle driven by Harris of Dochfour, East Coast Demerara collided.

It is said that the motor lorry was proceeding west along the southern driving lane while the motorcycle with the two boys onboard was proceeding east along the northern driving lane at an alleged fast rate of speed when the incident took place.

Reportedly, there were animals on the road, and as the motorcycle swerved to avoid two goats, it collided head-on with a lorry owned by a private construction company that was approaching from the opposite direction.

Following the collision, both boys on the bike sustained multiple critical injuries, and were transported to the nearby Enmore Regional Hospital where Laron Harris was pronounced dead upon arrival while Josiah Abrams remained in critical condition. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is currently undergoing medical attention.

The 33-year-old driver of the motor lorry owned by a private construction company was then subjected to a breathalyzer test but his readings returned negative.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal collision between the motorcycle and the lorry. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been secured and lodged at the Cove and John Police Station as investigations continue.