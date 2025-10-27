Guyana: Tragic Gas Station explosion in Georgetown kills 6-year-old, injures several others

The tragic explosion at Georgetown’s Mobil gas station on Regent Street on October 26 around 7:30 p.m. claimed the life of a 6-year-old.

Guyana: A tragic explosion at a Regent Street gas station on Sunday evening killed 6-year-old Soraya Browne, critically injured two others, and left another with minor injuries.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the tragic incident that claimed the life of the 6-year-old occurred around 7:30 p.m. on October 26 after the station received a call about a powerful gas explosion at the Mobil gas station on Regent Street, Georgetown.

Following the GFS arrival, the firefighters reportedly observed extensive damage in the area and rushed four people who had suffered burn injuries from the explosion to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Where 6-year-old Soraya Browne succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival, while 2 others reportedly children were listed in critical condition along with 1 other nursing minor injuries.

According to eyewitness reports a total of 6 people were injured in the blast, 3 children (including Browne and the 2 other, in critical condition) that were reportedly in a vehicle that suffered from the explosion.

While others injured include a driver of a fielder's wagon that was reportedly parked nearby the gas station when the vehicle lifted into the air and came back down following the explosion.

Furthermore the explosion also shattered windows of nearby buildings, damaged vehicles, and sent debris raining down over the area. With one vehicle completely destroyed and the airbag of a black SUV was deployed.

Investigations have reportedly been launched into the tragic incident with crime scene ranks reportedly already on the scene with dogs to look for clues as of what might have triggered the deadly explosion that not only left damages but claimed the life of a school-aged girl.

Also on the scene was Oneige Waldron, Minister of Home Affairs who highlighted the dogs were bomb detector dogs as the possibility cannot be ruled out, because the incident was of an explosion.

In further action to respond to the deadly explosion Minister Walrond also reportedly hosted a high-level meeting early Monday morning, with the Mr. Sheldon Howell, Head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken; and Mr. Errol Watts and Mr. Ravindranauth Budhram, the Deputy Commissioners of Operations and Administration.

To shed more light into the incident as the Ministry is now actively pursuing the identified suspect in the explosive incident. The Ministry is reportedly still working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure that all aspects of the tragic event are thoroughly investigated and that justice is served.

The Guyana Fire Service has extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries. And further assured the public that they are making efforts to identify the cause of the tragic incident.

Citizens of Guyana have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences to Browne’s family with one user writing, “Wow my condolences to the family and speedy recovery to those in hospital.”