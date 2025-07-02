Tragedy in India: 36 dead, dozens injured in Sigachi Industries factory blast near Hyderabad

The Sangareddy district administration recorded approximately 143 workers present at the chemical factory on the day of the tragic blast.

India: Blast at Sigachi Industries Private Limited in Telangana, India has claimed 36 lives as of Tuesday evening with many still missing under the rubble of the devastating blast. The massive blast that reduced the building to rubble occurred on Monday the 30th of June, 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to the reports, the blast is said to have originated from the drying area of the factory, where the water was not used, unlike the rest of the facility that relies on water for its processes.

Reportedly the Sangareddy district administration recorded about 143 workers working at the chemical factory on the day of the tragic blast .

#SigachiBlast



Death toll reaches 35.



Figure as of now:

Total 143

Persons traced and fine: 57

Injured and under treatment: 34

Death identified: 6

Death unidentified: 29

Missing: 17



Patancheru police have booked the factory management after a victim’s son filed a complaint. pic.twitter.com/uAheftO2AA — Naveen Kumar (@crime_kumar) July 1, 2025

The police of Telangana have registered an FIR to proceed the investigation into the blast that killed 36 and the number is presumed to keep on rising.

Officials say that only once they are able to clear the debris of the completely collapsed building they will be able to identify how many people are still under. The local media has reported that more than 3 dozen workers were hospitalized and some still unidentified.

A retired DG of Pharmexcil, Ravi Uday Bhaskar highlighted that there is an urgent need to address safety issues in the pharmaceutical industries and implement strict safety norms as well as train all medical personnel so as to avoid such tragedies in the future of the pharmaceutical industry.

RK Agarwal, president, Bulk Drugs Manufacturers Association claims that the Sigachi factory is a water based industry that only involves water in every stage of its production, as it is an excipient factory that doesn't use any hazardous chemicals or organic solvents in its production. They therefore suspect that the explosion may have been triggered from the drying area as microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is combustible and can gain static from electricity.

A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister has instructed officials to compensate the families of those who were killed and injured by the fiery blast. ₹1 crore for the family whose member died in the blast, ₹10 lakhs for those whose family member was severely injured in the blast. For immediate relief ₹1 lakh for the dead and ₹50,000 each for the injured.