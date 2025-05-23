Miss T&T Anna-Lise Nanton secures spot in Miss World Head-to-Head finals

Miss T&T Anna-Lise Nanton showcased ‘Flight of the Bronze Ibis’ at the World Design Award in Hyderabad, earning a spot in the Miss World Head-to-Head finals.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Anna-Lise Nanton has qualified for the finals for the Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge set to take place today (May 23, 2025). Anna-Lise is the only delegate from the Americas/Caribbean who has placed in every category of Miss World contested thus far.

She displayed ‘Flight of the Bronze Ibis’ at the World Design Award Fashion Shoot in Hyderabad, India which was part of the highly anticipated 72nd Miss World Festival Head-to-Head following which she secured herself a position in the finale. Her presentation meant to draw inspiration from the vibrant birdlife of Trinidad & Tobago, embodying the spirit of freedom, grace, and quiet strength.

The dress which had a golden tone was designed by Shawn Dhanraj and Nanton looked stunning in it as she paired it with a gold-coloured earrings. Inspired by the diverse birdlife found across Trinidad and Tobago, the gown captured the essence of freedom, movement and quiet strength.

It imagines a mythical bronze bird in motion — a symbol of grace, resilience, and cultural depth. Crafted from layers of silk organza, metallic tulle, and hand-sewn sequins, the gown reflects light like feathers in flight. A corseted bodice leads into a sculpted winged brings drama and elegance to every step.

After standing out with her voice, vision, and purpose, Anna-Lise has earned her place in the Head-to-Head Finale happening tidy with her Beauty With a Purpose, “The Ripple Effect”.

Following her selection as the finalist in this international pageant, Miss World TT Franchise expressed their pride and said, “Representing Trinidad & Tobago with poise, passion, and a heart for impact, she continues to show the world what it means to lead with purpose and power. Let’s rally behind her as she steps into this global spotlight once again!”

Anna-Lise Nanton is bringing the powerful art of aerial silk acrobatics to the world stage in her official Miss World talent performance.

Apart from her, 19 other contestants have secured themselves a place in the finals of Miss World Competiton. These finalists were chosen after thorough auditions and competitive rounds held among the 108 contestants.

The complete list of finalists are as follows:

Europe

Spain

Wales

France

Germany

Ireland

Asia & Oceania

Srilanka

Thailand

Turkiye

Lebanon

Japan

Americas & Caribbean

Brazil

Suriname

Cayman Islands

Guyana

Trinidad and Tobago

Africa

South Africa

Namibia

Somalia

Uganda

Zambia