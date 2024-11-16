T&T’s plus-size queen Jenelle Thomas wins Miss Congeniality at Miss Universe 2024

She received the loudest applause of the night alongside the host nation of this highly coveted international pageant, Mexico.

Trinidad and Tobago: Jenelle Thongs, a plus size beauty queen from Trinidad and Tobago is making headlines after she won the Miss Congeniality Award in the Miss Universe 2024 preliminary competition.

Soon after the Miss Universe preliminary competition, Trinidad and Tobago became a major favourite for the crown as Thongs is trending worldwide now.

The beauty queen rocked the Miss Universe 2024 Preliminary Swimsuit competition as she was filled with self confidence, smashing all stereotypes onto the ground. She won a navy blue bikini which she paired with a light golden coloured cape and walked with confidence, making the audience and the judges going crazy over her performance.

Notably, Thongs was named Miss Congeniality during the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico City. She secured this honor after the delegates voted for her, saying that she inspired her peers with kindness, positivity, and enthusiasm.

Speaking after the competition, the plus size beauty queen outlined that she feels blessed and honoured to be given this award because it just truly means that she set out what she came to do and that is making lasting impressions and connections with the girls, with the team, with everyone.

“But honestly, this is just not my own. It's a win for all of us because we believe in woman empowerment and ensuring that we respect each other's cultures, that we respect each other's differences because truthfully there's more that brings us together than separates us. So I'm honored to be having this award for 2024,” she added.

The title Miss Congeniality signifies an award which is given in the pageant to a contestant that is voted as having the most pleasant personality.

With Thongs winning this award, it makes only four Trinbagonian women who have won the Miss Congeniality award at Miss Universe: Christine Mary Jackson (1975), Margaret Elizabeth McFarlane (1976), Sophia Titus (1978), and Jenelle Thongs (2024). These wins showcase the charm and warmth of Trinidad and Tobago on the global stage.

As the Miss Universe 2024 finals will be held today in Mexico, all eyes are now on Trinidad and Tobago’s Jenelle Thomas.

Before getting on the stage, Thongs took to Facebook to pen down a heartfelt gratitude message for all the supporters saying, “As I continue on this incredible journey and go into the preliminary competition I cannot help but to feel immense gratitude.”

She further added, “Being able to be here would not be possible without my support system who has shown up and shown out in every way imaginable. To my family and friends thank you will never be enough. Journeying with me to the Universe ?? My heart beats with thanks.”

The young female extended her gratitude to her organisation for believing in her in every step of the way while expressing her disbelief over the fact that she is actually going to be on the Miss Universe stage.

While talking about her love for the twin island nation, Jenelle Thongs emphasised, “Trinidad and Tobago…the way I have been championing for us every moment I get at this point I bleed red, white and black (literally). Trust me when I say I have lived “where every creed and race finds an equal place” every single day. Miss Universe is an international ambassador and with those governing words we do that effortlessly everyday.”

Janelle is an entrepreneur, videographer and photographer who works in healthcare management. She aspires to become a published author and talk show host. Thomas is expected to give a tough competition to her competitors during the final round tonight.