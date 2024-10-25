Carnival 2024: Trinidad and Tobago celebrates $1B USD economic impact and 15,000 new jobs

While calling the carnival 2024 a huge success, he said that it began with events as early as December 2023 and culminated on the 12th and 13thof February. "It was truly a remarkable success by all accounts," outlined the Minister.

The Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell, highlighted the fact that Carnival 2024 created more than 15000 jobs, both directly and indirectly. He added that the celebrations attracted around 41,444 visitors by air and around 20,423 passengers via cruise calls throughout the carnival period.



According to him, the economic generation including local and visitor spend was estimated at more than 1 billion USD.



The data was revealed by the Minister during the recent budget debate 2024 which was presented on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.



Apart from the carnival, he also shed light on the accommodation sector's hotel developments, noting that in the fiscal year 2024, hotel properties are being developed on the islands, supported by the government through the Tourism Development Act.

These hotel properties are as follows:

Maracas Bay Hotel – anticipated to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2026

NAPA Hotel – negotiations to be completed soon

Hampton Inn – Piarco – expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026

Trinidad Hilton – presenting and executing a property improvement plan for upgrades

Hilton Garden Inn, Southpark San Fernando – plans are being drawn up for a hotel and conference facility to start in the first half of 2025

Mariott, Tobago – awaiting CEC approval and final approvals before construction begins

Mt Plaisir Hotel Grande Riviere – completed and reopened, boosting the eco-tourism product for Leatherback Turtle Watching and other Eco Tourism packages

BRIX – The local hotel, the BRIX by Mariott, was recently awarded the top autograph collection hotel for the year 2023 for the Caribbean and Latin American Region

Talking about the tourism sites and attractions upgrade, Minister Mitchell emphasised that to enhance the tourism product in Trinidad and Tobago, the upgrade of restoration of many key sites and facilities is ongoing.

These facilities are as follows: