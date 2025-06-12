Air India flight to London crashes in Ahmedabad; 242 onboard, including ex-Gujarat CM

The flight carrying 242 passengers crashed into a residential area just five minutes after taking off at 1:17 pm from 825 feet.

India: In a shocking development, an Air India plane crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport earlier today, minutes after take-off, confirmed the Gujarat State Police Control Room. According to the information, the Air India flight AI 171 was bound for London.

It is said that the flight was carrying 242 passengers, and it took off at 1:17 pm however just five minutes after take-off, the plane crashed in residential area from 825 feet. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew, confirmed the sources.

Notably, Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also aboard the plane which crashed in Ahmedabad. Following the incident, several videos are going viral on social media which shows thick plumes of smoke at the accident spot and rescue teams rushing to the site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Home Minister as well as the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident and he assured them to provide complete assistance from Central government.

More details to follow soon.