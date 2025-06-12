Trinidad: Parents killed in tragic crash, 7-year-old daughter survives with critical injuries

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Harroo Ramoutarsingh and his 34-year-old wife Jennifer, both from Savannah Trace, Arima Old Road, Arouca.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic road accident in Arima, Trinidad on Sunday has left a family shattered, leaving both parents dead and their 7-year-old daughter with critical injuries. According to the information, the child is still recovering in hospital and remains unaware about the death of her mother and father.

Reports revealed that the victims were identified as 42-year-old Harroo Ramoutarsingh and his wife 34-year-old Jennifer Ramoutarsingh, both residents of Savannah Trace, Arima Old Road, Arouca. The couple shared six children together aged between 7 and 18.

The fatal crash took place around 10:20 am on June 8, 2025, when their white coloured Kia K2700 veered off the Eastern Main Road following which it landed in a ditch near a bridge in Wallerfield.

Following the incident, Crime Scene Investigators observed no center-line road markings in the area. The point of exit from the road was approximately 23 feet east of the bridge, with the vehicle ultimately resting in a ditch. Emergency responders from the Arima Fire Station and DMO were also on scene.

Reportedly, the youngest daughter of the couple, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, sustained severe injuries to her head and both hands. She was rushed to the Mt Hope Paediatric Hospital by a passerby where she was initially listed in a very critical condition.

Doctors said that the child is now responding well and has started eating on her own but still remains unaware that both of her parents died in the crash. She is being cared for by nurses and doctors at the medical facility.

The incident has also placed an enormous burden on the rest of the siblings, who are now orphaned and so far, only the executive of the UNC’s Arouca/Lopinot Constituency has visited the grieving children and have provided hampers and moral support on Tuesday night.