Trinidad records 3rd fatal gas explosion in six months as Debe woman succumbs to injuries

After spending five days in the ICU, she was moved to the Burns Unit, where her condition rapidly deteriorated.

Trinidad and Tobago: Shock and sorrow have gripped Trinidad and Tobago as the country has now recorded its third fatal gas explosion in six months, following the demise of a Debe woman, 47-year-old Ria George, who lost her life following a gas cylinder explosion at her home two months ago.

According to reports from her husband Rakesh who wept as he narrated the incident of the death of his beloved wife of 14 years, the tragic incident happened about two months ago as his wife of 14-years, Ria got up at 5 a.m.to prepare a meal using a gas cylinder that was placed beneath their kitchen counter.

Tragically, this time was different. As she attempted to light the burner, a massive explosion rocked the kitchen. Rakesh recounted that his sister-in-law rushed into the house with a hose to help extinguish the flames. He then tried to remove her burnt clothing, which was stuck to her skin, while applying ice to her injuries.

The ambulance soon arrived at the scene and took Ria to the San Fernando General Hospital where she stayed five days in the Intensive Care Unit, before being transferred to the Burns Unit where her condition took a turn for the worse.

Rakesh recalls that throughout the process Ria was in a right state of mind and positive about her recovery as she told Rakesh not to worry as her wounds were healing, and her chest and lungs had cleared up.

Ria reportedly spent 3 weeks in the Burns ward before being transferred to a different ICU as her situation got worse.

Rakesh noted that he and the family noticed that the IV (intravenous) line remained in her for 14 days which is why it got infected and went inside her blood stream. He reported that the doctors kept switching her medication and she started to hallucinate, and inevitably died.

He further said that their home sustained significant damage from the blast as it destroyed all of the PVC ceiling, melted the curtain and the hinges, blew out the cupboard doors, raised the sink, opened the fridge and melted everything inside the fridge.

Rakesh further stressed that the local government councilor's office knew about the tragic incident which led to his wife’s death but he could not report that he believed the gas tank was purchased from the NP Company Limited as there was a blue seal on the tank but he could not file for a lawsuit since he did not have the funds to pursue legal action. However, he said that he hopes that there will be less deaths due to gas cylinder problems as his wife suffered.

The NP communications representative stated that no reports of the incident were brought to light and in the absence of reports and verification of the claims no comment or action can be made by the company at the time.

The gas explosion that contributed to the death of Ria of Diggity Trace has left her family, employer, neighbors, and co-workers in deep mourning. The victim succumbed to her injuries on September 27, 2025, at the San Fernando General Hospital where she was receiving treatment for extensive burns.

Following the tragic death of Ria, her workplace, MS Foodcity Supermarket Limited in Debe took to Facebook to express their condolences and noted that she carried a beautiful spirit, a warm smile and heart full of love which will never be forgotten. The post further mentioned that she was more than a colleague to the company and her unwavering kindness, loyalty and dedication over the years touched the lives of everyone working around her.