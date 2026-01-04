Antigua and Barbuda open to accepting refugees from US under strict vetting: PM Browne 

PM Browne said the agreement will let the twin-island nation assist with refugee resettlement, with full support from the US.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a significant development, Antigua and Barbuda has signed an official agreement with the United States which relates to the acceptance of refugees under a third-country arrangement, confirmed Prime Minister Gaston Browne. He further highlighted that participation will be governed through intelligence vetting with the country prepared to consider accepting refugees or deportees from the USA if they possess skills they need and are not criminals.

While speaking on Pointe FM’s Browne and Browne Show on Saturday, PM Browne said that the agreement will allow the twin island nation to help with refugee resettlement with the United States providing complete intelligence support in the same.

PM Browne noted that if they have refugees who might be involved in some minor matters but have skills which can help Antigua and Barbuda, the country will gladly take them, adding that, “However, we made it abundantly clear… we are not taking the criminal refugees from the third nation.”

“We signed an agreement which gives us (the government) the authority, not that we accept whomever, and that the United States will provide intelligence,” he further emphasised.

It was further explained in the statement that the government formally communicated its position to the United States’ State Department. “We would have written back to the State Department about 90 days ago,” Browne said.

The Prime Minister Browne stressed that he is reporting this piece of information to his people as this is not supposed to be a secret. He further mentioned that this approach of the government reflects cooperation without compromising sovereignty or national security. “We continue to operate a government that is based on sound governance,” he said.

The Antiguan leader’s comments come amid increased regional discussion over the US immigration policy as well as the use of third-nation partners to manage deportees and refugees.

Following this announcement, PM Browne is receiving a widespread criticism online.

Nickey Hazlewood-Robertson, a Facebook user, questioned the agreement, writing "They have "skills" that can develop the USA as well but the USA don't want them, so, why are we taking them? Don't we already have skilled workers here in Antigua and within the Caribbean? Additionally, why are they referred to as "refugee" when the are actually "deportee"? Oh! I forgot, they need to fix the visa issue so this is the only alternative. Well as a government who has the best interest of my people at heart, I would have forfeit the CIP program instead of accepting deportee."

Another user named Shellorne Smith, MHA, added, “Canada needs skilled workers, has the space and economy, and didn’t sign up for this.”

Nanny KimKim commented on Facebook, “Please tell me this isn’t an attempt to get back into the good graces of the U.S. after Antigua was placed on the restricted list because of its involvement with the CBI program. They justified that move by claiming applicants were not being properly vetted, yet here we are, seemingly opening the door to individuals the very same countries are rejecting due to criminal concerns. Make it make sense. If the issue was vetting and national security, how does this decision align with the reasons Antigua was sanctioned in the first place?"