St Kitts and Nevis PM confirms no official US notice on US travel restrictions

PM Drew has confirmed that his administration has not received any official word regarding the potential travel restrictions for St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has officially confirmed that the government of St Kitts and Nevis has not received any formal communication from the government of United States regarding a draft list of 43 countries recommended for potential travel restrictions.

This follows a list released by The New York Times, which mentions St Kitts and Nevis among countries under review by the Trump administration. However, Dr Drew said that the country remains committed to strong security measures and ongoing diplomatic engagement.

While addressing the media reports, the Prime Minister assured the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis saying that he has not received any official notification from the US government regarding the alleged inclusion of St Kitts and Nevis on this list.

“I want to assure the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that your government has received no formal or informal communication regarding the alleged U.S. travel restriction draft list,” stated the PM.

He further confirmed that the government and its Embassy in Washington DC have engaged with US officials to seek clarification on St Kitts and Nevis’ inclusion in the reported draft list released by The New York Times. However, the government has not been aware of any such concerns raised by its US counterparts.

I want to assure the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that your Government has received no formal or informal communication regarding the alleged U.S. travel restriction draft list.



We remain committed to transparency, international cooperation, and strengthening our valued… pic.twitter.com/UPDlg1zW1l — Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew (@TerranceDrewSKN) March 15, 2025

According to the reports by The New York Times, the US Government has proposed a travel ban on 43 nations and have categorised them in three different zones-red, orange and yellow. St Kitts and Nevis has been placed on the US ‘yellow list’, alongside other nations facing potential travel restrictions.

It is said that these countries have 60 days to address its vetting and security concerns and if these concerns are not resolved within this time period, these nations will be on risk of being moved to a more restrictive category-orange or red.

From NYT: Trump has drawn up a list of 43 countries whose citizens will be subject to restrictions on entry to the US:



RED- all travel banned

ORANGE - Restricted

YELLOW - restrictions if their govts. do not correct a series of deficiencies within a period of about two months. pic.twitter.com/iwVQ4WfMAJ — The Window (@wodniweht) March 15, 2025

Addressing these concerns, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis reiterated that his administration is committed to transparency, international cooperation and strengthening the valued relationship with the United States and added, “Our engagement with U.S. officials continues, and we will provide updates as necessary.”

Apart from St Kitts and Nevis, several other Caribbean nations are also included in the yellow zone of this list including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Saint Lucia.

While the reasons behind this categorisation of 43 nations have not been provided yet, but the New York Times report said that concerns might include inadequate security practices.