Two teenagers charged with separate murders in Barbados

Barbados: Two teenagers have been remanded to prison after being charged with separate murders following violent incidents in the Bush Hall area of St Michael.

Police said 17-year-old Adam Xavier Scott and 16-year-old Malik Isiah Blackman appeared before a magistrate on Friday in relation to two unrelated cases in which two men were killed last month.

The two teenagers appeared before the court on Friday where Blackman of 4th Avenue Park Road, Bush Hall was charged for the murder of Andy Arthur, who died on December 21, after the two were involved in an altercation outside a business establishment along 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St Michael.

While Scott of Military Road, Bush Hall was charged with the murder of Timothy Trotman who was fatally stabbed at Bush Hall, St Michael on December 22.

The two teenagers appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court, represented by King's Counsel Michael Lashley where they were not required to plead to the indictable charges.

17-year-old Scott and 16-year-old Blackman were charged for the murder of the two citizens and remanded until January 30th. Their representative Mr. Lashley stated that the case is different but the two teenagers will be required to do counselling being such young offenders.

Citizens of Barbados took to Facebook to express their shock and concern over the young offenders. With one user ‘Lamanda Grant’ stating “I agree with Reform and counselling but shouldn't this start from school? Why wait till the problems escalate then try to remedy the situation. There are lots of disturbed children in our society, we see it and know it. Social workers and counselors should also work in tandem to help these youngsters while they are at school. The problems could not have started after leaving school.”

While another user ‘Shirley Callender’ stated “It's heartbreaking to see these young people on murder charges. It's about time that the school system becomes more responsible. So many children are out there crying out for help but so often we hear these remarks that they have good for nothing parents or they feel that they are man . After spending 37 years in education I have seen what a little caring can do . So often we don't know the inside stories of these children, but today I am proud of those children who I supported during my teaching career. Sometimes it's just a listening ear, sometimes it's just providing a basic need or simply saying I am going to be there for you just remember anytime you are welcome. For 2026 let's be our children 's keeper. God cover our children.”