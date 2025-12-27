Christmas eve shooting in Barbados leaves 46-year-old dead, police launch probe 

Barbados: The police officials in Barbados are investigating a shooting incident which took place on Christmas Eve along Chapel #3 in St Philip. The incident has left one man dead, confirmed the officials.

The Barbados Royal Police Force, while sharing the update about the incident, said that it was reported around 10 22 pm on Wednesday night, just hours away from Christmas. According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was seated inside a business when an armed assailant approached him and began to discharge a number of gunshots.

The emergency medical personnel immediately responded to the report of the shooting incident however they did not find any signs of life and a medical doctor later pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The deceased was later identified by a relative as Carlos Kerwin Jones, aged 46, a resident of #6 Chapel Land, St. Phillip. As of now, police are not able to find the exact reason behind this incident neither have they made any arrests related to this Christmas Eve event.

Police officials added that the investigations into the incident are continuing and they are appealing anyone with information who may have witnessed this incident or have any information to assist them.

The incident has sent shockwaves and sadness across the country as it happened right before when the island erupts in celebrations. Locals also took to Facebook to express their condolences with one user saying, “Most the men’s dead from the shooting nowadays when they took photos of their gold chains. But so sad,” while another said, “A people totally unmoored from what either society of civilization means!! The violence in Barbados has “unmoored the days; they buck and bound across the calendar,” ensuring that nothing in the land can be considered sacred!”

A user named Bernard Mccollin also wrote, “No love given on Xmas day to the shooter.”