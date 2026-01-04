Caribbean airspace reopens as U.S. lifts restrictions, Antigua airport confirms 

Air travel from the United States to Antigua and Barbuda has begun returning to normal after authorities lifted temporary airspace restrictions.

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority has confirmed that the United States has officially lifted Caribbean airspace restrictions which allows flights originating from the U.S. to resume normal operations with immediate effect.

In a travel update issued on Saturday, the Airport Authority advised that scheduled commercial services are now returning to regular operations at V. C. Bird International Airport following a day of regional disruption linked to security-related airspace limitations.

Airline Operations Resuming

According to the Authority, several airlines have already confirmed their operating plans for today:

American Airlines will operate an additional flight from Miami (MIA) and return to Miami later today.

Delta Air Lines is scheduled to arrive from Atlanta and return to Atlanta as planned.

Sky High Aviation Services will operate its regularly scheduled Saturday service.

These developments mark a significant easing of travel uncertainty for passengers across Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Eastern Caribbean after multiple cancellations and delays affected U.S.-registered flights earlier this week.

Passenger Advisory

Travellers are being urged to:

Arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to departure

Contact their respective airlines directly for confirmation of flight details

Monitor official updates from V. C. Bird International Airport throughout the day, as schedules may continue to adjust

Airport officials noted that while normal operations have resumed but travellers should remain alert to airline communications as carriers work to clear backlogs and reposition aircraft following the disruption. Further updates are expected as airlines stabilise their regional schedules.