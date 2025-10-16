LIAT Air announces non-stop flights from Antigua to Santo Domingo starting Dec 12 

Officials announce a new route connecting Antigua directly to the Dominican capital, with one-way fares starting at US$348, taxes included.

Dominican Republic: In a significant development, Antigua and Barbuda based airline, LIAT Air, is set to kick off non-stop flights to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on December 12, 2025, in a move to expand its regional network as part of the airline’s ongoing revival.

The new route, according to the officials, will connect Antigua directly with the Dominican capital and will offer one-way fares starting at just US$348 including all taxes.

The service was announced by the airline through an official social media post on Monday. They described the Santo Domingo as a vibrant cultural hub and also motivated the travellers to book early through its website or customer service line.

The Santo Domingo launch will further mark another milestone for the airline as it works to re-establish major regional routes while boosting connectivity across the Caribbean region.

“Book now at www.flyliatair.com or call our CX: 1 268 713 5428 to reserve your seat,” added the airline while asking the customers to book their flights at the earliest.

The airline also noted that the flight schedule for the same will be as follows:

Antigua and Barbuda to Santo Domingo – The service will be provided every Friday with the flight departing at 2 pm and arriving at 4 pm.

Santo Domingo to Antigua and Barbuda – The return flight will depart at 4:45 pm and will arrive at 6:45 pm.

These new flights are being launched at an ideal time as the holiday season will be on peak at that time, easing several passengers seeking to travel on this route ahead of Christmas and New Year 2026.

Meanwhile, with these new flights, LIAT Air is attempting to once again become a significant airline in the Caribbean region since its revival in August 2024, following the collapse of the original LIAT 1947 in 2020 due to lack of funds with the airline.

Since its re-launch, the airline has kicked off services to several countries across the region, giving a tough competition to Caribbean airlines.