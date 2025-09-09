PM Oli resigns after deadly protests over social media in Nepal

The sudden resignation of Prime Minister Oli has marked one of the most turbulent chapters in Nepal’s recent political history, as a generation of young voices rose against restrictions and corruption, reshaping the nation’s path forward.

Nepal: A battle between government and the people has led to a shocking turn in the country's landscape as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of the CPN (UML) has announced his decision to resign. This comes after 21 protesters in their teens and early twenties were killed in the protests that broke out in the country against the Government's decision to ban social media triggering the spiraling antigovernmental protests across the country.

The protests began over a social media ban by the Nepal Government requiring all apps to register with the government, and leading to multiple apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, etc being unavailable in the country.

The situation has now further escalated into an anti-corruption protest as the citizens have accused the government officials of being corrupt as many of them and their “nepo babies” are seen living lavish lifestyles while the common citizens struggle throughout the country.

In an attempt to shut down the protests the Government deployed military forces to tackle the protests which only resulted in multiple deaths of the Gen-Z protestors without any plan for them to back down.

The government proceeded to reverse the ruling on social media after days of fighting back the citizens but things in Nepal have continued to escalate.

Key factors playing into the protest

There are reportedly multiple reasons why the protests broke out aside from the social media ban which triggered it all. The Gen-Z protestors are reportedly also protesting against the government’s corruption.

And after forces were used and a curfew was imposed in the country in attempts to silence the protest. The Gen-Z protests grew even larger leading to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister but the Gen-Z argue that the act is not enough as PM Oli needs to be tried in court for his crimes.

Meanwhile PM Oli has said that he took the action to resign in order to pave a way for a constitutional solution to the crisis.

According to BBC, most of the residences of high profile politicians including those belonging to Prime Minister Oli and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, political party headquarters, parliament house and many others have been targeted, attacked, vandalised and some burned.

Along with Prime Minister Oli, Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ram Nath Adhikari and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak have also submitted their resignations and resigned due to the ongoing protests.

The Gen-Z protests have continued to escalate throughout the country, since Prime Minister Oli’s resignation. This is a developing story stay tuned with WIC News for further updates.