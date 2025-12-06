Tobago: 26-year-old man charged with murder of American citizen Christopher Brown 

Police officials reported that Sandy has been remanded into custody until September 22, 2026.

Trinidad and Tobago: 26-year-old Kylon Sandy of Rockley Vale, Scarborough, Tobago has been officially charged in connection with the murder of American citizen in Tobago.

According to the information, the accused, appeared before Master Whitney Franklin earlier on Friday and was charged with the killing of 44-year-old Christopher Brown.

Notably, Brown who was a builder of County Road, Silver Thorne, Tobago and a citizen of the United States was found dead with several stab wounds in Castara on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

It is said that around 10:35 pm, the police officers in Tobago received a report of a motionless man at Depot Road, Castara. Officers reported that they found Brown lying in a prone position near some steps, clad in a blue shirt, black shorts, dark blue and grey shoes, and a black wristwatch, with a metallic object protruding from his back.

Soon after the discovery, the Crime Scene Officers processed the area and the District Medical Officer who was at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 3 07 am on November 27. The body was then removed and sent to the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary for a forensic post-mortem.

Later, preliminary investigations revealed that Brown had been dining at Marguarite’s Local Cuisine with friends before visiting a nearby restaurant and bar. He reportedly left the group stating he was going to buy marijuana and was later found along a track near Castara Government Primary School.

As of now, the investigation into the killing of an American citizen in Tobago continues with officials investigating each and every circumstance linked to this case.