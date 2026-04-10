Tobago: Keith Rowley calls for jet ski ban after 7-year-old killed at Pigeon Point Beach

Trinidad and Tobago: Following the tragic death of seven-year-old Angelica Saydee Jogie at Pigeon Point Beach in Tobago, former Prime Minister Keith Rowley has urged immediate action and has renewed calls for stricter safety measures at the island’s popular beaches. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when a jet ski collided with swimmers in a designated ‘safe bathing zone’.

In a deeply emotional statement shared online, Dr Rowley extended his heartfelt condolences to the parents of the deceased, Arnold and Salisha Jogie and described the incident as a devastating loss which has shook the nation. He said that the pain being experienced by the family at this point is unimaginable and also offered his prayers for strength during the difficult days ahead.

His statement further highlighted that the tragedy hit especially close to home and he along with his family members had recently spent the Easter holidays at the same location and at the time they were also accompanied by young children. He noted that the thought that it could have been one of his own grandchildren left him deeply shaken.

The former PM also reflected on the conditions at the beach and expressed his concerns over the safety measures in place, especially the use of a rope buried which is intended to separate jet skis from bathers. He described the barrier as largely ineffective and noted that it was barely visible in the water and offered little to none real protection.

He pointed out that fatalities have occurred at the location before and warned the officials that without decisive intervention, history will continue to repeat itself. Dr Keith Rowley is now calling on the Tobago House of Assembly to intervene and put a ban on jet skis operating at or near main bathing areas at Pigeon Point. Rowley stressed that while Tobago has space for all recreational activities but clear separation is necessary to ensure public safety.

The former leader also warned that financial compensation after such incidents cannot replace the loss of life or help the grieving families. Notably, the jetski operator is in custody and investigations into the circumstances surrounding Angelica’s death are ongoing.