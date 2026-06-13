Two Antigua resorts publicly welcome LGBTQIA+ travellers during Pride Month

Antigua and Barbuda resorts highlighted inclusive hospitality during Pride Month, assuring LGBTQ+ travellers of safe and welcoming stays as the tourism sector aligns with evolving regional attitudes.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two Antiguan resorts have publicly reaffirmed their commitment to inclusivity through social media campaigns while welcoming LGBTQIA+ travellers to their properties. Both Pineapple Beach Club Antigua and The Verandah Resort and Spa recently shared similar messages on their official social media accounts focusing on inclusion, respect and hospitality in the Pride month.

The advertisements state,"We understand that for LGBTQ+ travelers, choosing a hotel often comes with unspoken questions. Our goal is to remove those questions entirely by creating resort environments where guests feel at ease, valued, and free to enjoy their time together without hesitation."

These posts sent a sense of relief to all the LGBTQIA+ travellers and their concerns while planning a vacation. Both resorts stated that they are committed to fostering "a more welcoming Caribbean travel experience" enriched with respect, acceptance, warmth and authentic hospitality.

"Belonging is not optional; it is essential to great hospitality" the resorts commit.

Both the resorts shared the same message and noted that they are intentionally shaping a more welcoming Caribbean travel experience, one grounded in warmth, respect and authentic hospitality.

The posts feature images of same-sex couples and seek to reaffirm LGBTQIA+ guests that they will be welcomed and well respected throughout their stay. The advertisements have become a topic of debate online. Supporters have praised the message while others are questioning the approach.

The region has been steadily shifting on issues of inclusivity in both law and hospitality. Antigua and Barbuda overturned laws criminalizing same-sex relations in 2022 and the tourism sector is following that change.

For LGBTQ+ visitors considering Caribbean destinations for their vacations, these kinds of public commitments from properties matter. The campaign by the two Antigua resorts indicates a clear stance that LGBTQ+ travelers are among the guests they actively seek to welcome without any discrimination or judgement.