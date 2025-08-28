Jamaica: Missing toddlers found stabbed to death, father in custody

Reports indicate that two toddler brothers were reported missing on Tuesday evening, prompting a search by police with assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force.

Jamaica: Tragic death of two toddler brothers has left the St. Ann community in sorrow and disbelief after the body of one-year -old Ameir Saunders and three-year-old Shamair Henry were found in the bushes near their community of Swamp District, Moneague, on August 27, with stab wounds.

According to reports the two toddler brothers were reported missing on Tuesday evening when a search was launched to find them by the police, aided by members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

Sadly their search did not yield any results in finding the two boys on Tuesday. However on Wednesday the authorities resumed the search which ultimately led to the discovery of the lifeless children's bodies with stab wounds.

Reportedly one body of the two boys was discovered at the back of their home while the other toddler’s body was discovered some distance away from their family home by the authorities.

Investigators immediately launched an investigation into the horrific ordeal and placed the father of one of the two boys under arrest after he had gone missing following the toddler’s disappearances .

Rohan Elliott, the Commanding Officer for St Ann Acting Senior Superintendent confirmed that they placed the father into custody as the evidence points to him as being the main suspect of the children’s deaths.

According to Commanding Officer Elliot, one of the boy’s fathers who is also a hotel worker was drinking ganja tea along with his common-law spouse when he began behaving boisterously after the tea consumption and allegedly used scissors to stab both children.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness offers condolences

Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his condolences and sorrow to the grieving mother, family members, and the wider community for the gruesome deaths that transpired and to all who must now grapple with the unimaginable pain and loss of the two toddlers.

Stating that no parent should have to endure such tragedy and grief of losing their children and now Jamaica alongside the family and community also mourns the death of the two toddler brothers.

The Prime Minister emphasised that whenever there are signs that the children are at risk, it is significant that action is action to safeguard them. He stressed on the responsibility that the whole Jamaican society has in being vigilant in safeguarding the well-being of all children as it is not only a responsibility of the Government but of all citizens of Jamaica.

PM Holness further assured that the Jamaican government is dedicated to boosting systems of support for families while ensuring that agencies for child protection respond in all the necessary situations.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace." He concluded the post by noting again of the tragic loss, urging citizens of Jamaica to come together in prayer for the two precious lives that were cut short and for the mother and relatives who now have to face the unspeakable grief.

The Child Protection and Family Service Agency has also expressed their grief over the passing of the two boys and stated that the agency is moving swiftly to support the family and grieving community.