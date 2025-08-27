Trinidad: 3-month-old baby found dead at Cunupia home

The mother shared that she last saw him alive around 1 am when she put him to bed at their Cunupia home, and in morning, she found him unresponsive.

Trinidad and Tobago: A three-month-old baby boy, Naseer Maharaj, was found dead at his residence on Monday morning around 9:30 am. The child was rushed to the Cunupia Health Centre in an unresponsive condition and was later pronounced dead.

While sharing the details of the horrific incident, the child’s mother reported that she last saw him alive around 1 am when she put him to bed at their Cunupia home. She added that around 9 am in the morning, she found his unresponsive and rushed him to the health centre.

The mother said that doctors at the hospital told her that there were no signs of violence or foul play involved.

The body of the infant was later transferred to the Simpson’s funeral home and is scheduled for an autopsy examination at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The incident has left the community in shock, with locals taking to Facebook with different theories on the child’s death. The users mostly blamed the mother for not checking up on the infant for such a long period of time with one saying, “I don't mean to be judgemental, and l apologise if it comes across that way. To me it very unusual that a 3-month-old is asleep for so many hours without being monitored at intervals.”

Another user noted, “8 hours and she never checked her baby. Mothers usually check on their babies a lot, to see if they're tired or not. This is sad, R.I.P."

