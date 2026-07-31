Georgetown, Guyana tops American Youtuber Drew Binsky's list of Dirtiest Cities in Caribbean

Travel content creator Drew Binsky ranked Georgetown as the Caribbean’s dirtiest city, citing plastic-filled canals, poor waste management and illegal dumping, while noting ongoing government cleanup efforts.

Guyana: Georgetown, Guyana, historically known as the "Garden City of the Caribbean," has topped a list of the dirtiest cities in the Caribbean, by a renowned American travel content creator Drew Binsky, who has visited every country in the world and built a following of 6.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

In a video ranking nine Caribbean cities by cleanliness, Binsky placed Georgetown at number one, pointing to the capital city that is now struggling to stay green. He pointed at the canal system, which is now clogged and blocked with heavy plastic waste due to decades of poor waste management and open street littering.

Binsky further highlighted that although the government has recently launched cleanup operations, residents continue to illegally dump their household trash directly into the waterways everyday.

Belize City, built on top of swamp and relies heavily on open air drainage canals to stay above water, ranked second, as Binsky described its drainage system as becoming "giant illegal trash cans."

Nassau in Bahamas, placed at the third position, as Binsky said the tourist zones and luxury cruise docks are perfectly spotless whereas landfill fires fuelled by trapped methane gas and unsorted hazardous waste creates clouds of toxic smoke over the residential areas, communities that totally ruin the island’s fresh ocean air.

Other cities on the list of nine dirtiest cities in the Caribbean includes:

Cap-Haïtien and Port-au-Prince in Haiti, at number nine

Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, at number eight

Havana in Cuba, at number seven

Kingston in Jamaica, at number six

Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, at number five

Cap Hachan in Haiti, at number four

The video has drawn thousands of views and comments, with viewers debating the fairness of ranking destinations primarily on visual impressions from short visits. However, Binsky has consistently maintained that his rankings reflect subjective, personal travel experiences rather than definitive assessments of a country or city.

A user commented, “I live in Trinidad and Tobago and we have garbage collecters 3 times a week in all or most areas .The landfill is where it's discarded that do not affect the city and roads.”

Another user commented, “I feel like this guy has a prob with (did yall give him any curry).”

Georgetown's placement came at a time when Guyana is investing heavily in tourism infrastructure, powered by its recent oil revenue boom, with new hotels and a major bridge project reshaping the city’s skyline.

Furthermore, Binsky has previously been critical of Guyana as he has named it among his five least favourite countries in the world and described Georgetown as a place where he "felt very unsafe" during a stay in the city centre.