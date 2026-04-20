WIC News Survey: ABLP Will Win All 17 Seats in Antigua General Elections

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has taken a commanding lead in the latest WIC News online election survey as it has secured an overwhelming 81% of the total votes. This percentage is far ahead of its closest rival the United Progressive Party (UPP), revealed the survey.

This online survey was held ahead of the highly anticipated Antigua and Barbuda snap election 2026 which is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2026.



According to the polling dashboard, a total of 1,137 votes were recorded of which the current ruling party secured 922 votes while the UPP garnered 185 votes which accounted for just 16.3% of the vote share. Other parties collectively received a marginal 2.6%. The survey results highlight a significant victory margin of 737 votes between the leading ABLP and second-placed UPP.

ABLP Leads Across Constituencies

The survey further revealed that the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is leading in all 17 constituencies. Among the strongest performing areas for the party were St. John’s City West, where the party secured 141 votes compared to UPP’s 17; St. George, with 82 votes for ABLP against 20 for UPP; St. John’s Rural West and All Saints West, both showing decisive leads for ABLP.

Even in traditionally competitive constituencies such as St. Mary’s South, St. Peter and St. Paul, the ABLP maintained a clear advantage over its rivals. The data suggests a broad and consistent support base for the ABLP across both urban and rural regions.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne who is contesting in St. John’s City West continues to command a dominant lead in his constituency as he has secured a significant majority of the votes in the WIC News online poll. The data shows that ABLP received 141 votes compared to just 17 for the UPP.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle who is contesting from All Saints East & St. Luke is trailing behind in his constituency based on the latest WIC News online poll results. The data shows that the ABLP secured 54 votes while Pringle and the UPP managed 12 votes.

Voter Demographics Show Balanced Participation

The poll also revealed a relatively balanced gender participation with 54% male voters (617 votes) and 46% female voters (520 votes). In terms of age demographics, the largest share of voters came from the 35–44 age group (24%) which was followed closely by 25–34 (23%) and 45–54 (21%) which further indicates strong engagement from the working-age population.

Antigua and Barbuda Elections 2026

The general election in Antigua and Barbuda is all set to take place on April 30, 2026, which is quite ahead of the scheduled time in January 2028. This comes after Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced snap elections, citing global economic pressures.

The two major parties ABLP and UPP will be contesting for 17 seats with each one of them attempting to gain a majority in the parliament.