Air Peace launches historic Africa-Caribbean route as flights sell out within minutes  

Following the airline's announcement, all flights from Accra to Barbados and Jamaica on December 20, 21 and 29 sold out within minutes.

Caribbean: Nigeria based airline Air Peace is all set to launch a new monthly service to the Caribbean region starting December 21, 2025. The airline will be providing its services to Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, connecting them to Lagos and Accra.

Soon after the announcement from the airline went live, all flights from Accra to Barbados, Jamaica scheduled for December 20, 21 and 29 went sold out in minutes. This showcases the heavy interest of investors who are looking to travel from Africa to the Caribbean region ahead of Christmas and New Year.

This direct service comes for the first time and will benefit travellers looking forward to travel on this route.

This new service will connect a new direct travel link between the Africa and Caribbean region. While talking about this service, Air Peace described it as a significant getaway to culture, luxury and sunshine and told travellers that their holiday escape is here adding, “Let the islands embrace you. Let the memories stay with you.”

The airline further added that fares for the same are now available on its official website and travellers can book their tickets ahead of the busy vacation season in the Caribbean.

Air Peace which is based in Lagos continues to expand its long-haul footprint across the region and the new flights position the island nations as one of the key entry points for West African travellers who are seeking Caribbean experiences.

With this service, the airline has showcased his commitment towards the Caribbean region and has shown that it will continue to serve its travellers and will ease their journey across any region in the world and not just in Africa.

Meanwhile, amid the heavy demand it is being anticipated that this new service could transform into a permanent one, easing travellers throughout the year.