Snap Election called in Antigua and Barbuda; April 30 confirmed as polling date
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called early elections for 30 April 2026, urging voters to prepare as parties gear up for a closely contested vote just three years after the last polls.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister and leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has announced the date for the upcoming general elections as April 30, 2026. This marks the beginning of the constitutional electoral process, as the election writ has also been issued by Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams.
PM Browne made the announcement on Tuesday evening, April 7, during his party’s rally at the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Headquarters on Nugent Avenue in St John’s. He also said that the date set for the Nomination Day is Monday, April 13.
“This election represents a defining moment for our nation. The future of Antigua and Barbuda rests in the hands of its people. I urge every elector to renew their registration cards where necessary and to come out early and vote on Election Day,” said the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.
PM Browne further mentioned that the result of this election is going to affect the further development of the country and encouraged voters to take time to make an informed decision.
The leader of ABLP announced the snap elections during his appearance on a local radio show. The general elections were initially scheduled to take place in January 2028. Moreover, the voters will elect their government for the second time in only three years, with previous elections taking place in January 2023.
In the 2023 elections, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party took 9 of the 17 seats available, with the United Progressive Party (UPP) being in second place with 8 seats.
ABLP candidates across constituencies
Anthony Smith Jr. – All Saints West
Charles Max Fernandez – St John’s Rural North
Daryll Matthew – St John’s Rural South
Dr. Philmore Benjamin – St Mary’s North
Dwayne George – St Mary’s South
E.P. Chet Greene – St Paul
Gaston Browne – St John’s City West
Kendra Chamberlain Beazer – Barbuda
Kiz Johnson – St Philip South
Lamin Newton – All Saints East and St Luke
Maria Browne – St John’s Rural East
Melford Nicholas – St John’s City East
Michael Freeland – St George
Michael Joseph – St John’s Rural West
Randy Baltimore – St Philip North
Rawdon Turner – St Peter
Sir Steadroy Benjamin – St John’s City South
UPP candidates across constituencies
Jamale Pringle - All Sts East & St Luke
Harold Lovell - All Saints West
Sherfield Bowen - St Phillip’s South
Richard Lewis - St John’s Rural West
Pearl Quinn-Williams - St John’s City East
Alister Thomas - St John’s City West
Kelton Dalso - St George
Jonathan Joseph - St Mary’s North
Adrian Williams - St John’s City
George Wehner - St Peter
Malaka Parker - St John’s Rural North
Alex Browne - St Philip’s North
Kelvin Simon - St Mary’s South
Ashworth Azille - St John’s Rural East
Franz deFreitas - St Paul
Emanuel Peters - St John’s Rural South
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
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