Nationwide survey launched ahead of Antigua and Barbuda election, results due next week 

The survey, is gathering public opinion across all constituencies ahead of the 2026 snap elections, with results expected next week to offer early insight into voter sentiment.

Antigua and Barbuda: WIC News has officially rolled out a nationwide survey ahead of the highly anticipating upcoming general election in Antigua and Barbuda. The survey has been designed to know voter sentiment and garner public opinion ahead of the snap elections 2026.

Powered by OnlyPolls, this latest survey is being carried out across all constituencies with over thousands of locals participating and sharing their opinions. At present, data collection is underway and the results are expected to be out anytime next week.

This is not the first time that the regional website is conducting a survey of this nature. Ahead of previous elections, similar surveys were conducted across the region such as in Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines and each time, the survey produced results that closely reflected the actual results. The news website also carried out polling during the St Philip North by-election in Antigua where its findings again proved to be accurate.

The results of the Antigua and Barbuda survey are expected to be released next week and are anticipated to provide one of the clearest early indicators of voter sentiment. With political parties intensifying their campaigns and parliament already dissolved on April 1, 2026, the findings could play a key role in shaping public discussion in the days leading up to the election.

The upcoming general election is expected to be closely contested with the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) and the major opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) emerging as the two dominant political forces.

Notably, in the last general election which took place in January 2023, the ABLP secured a decisive victory as it won 9 out of the 17 seats while the UPP captured 6 seats. The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) retained its seat in Barbuda and one independent candidate also won a seat. Locals are now looking forward to what is being expected to be another competitive electoral contest with both major parties seeking to strengthen their positions in Parliament.