Jamaica: PM Holness announces massive $3B REACH Road Rehabilitation Programme

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the launch of the REACH Road Rehabilitation Programme which he said is a testament to his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the people of Jamaica have a safe and reliable road infrastructure.



He said that by investing in the roadways, the government is investing in the future of the country.



According to the information, this programme is a comprehensive national initiative valued at $3 billion. It is designed to address critical road infrastructure needs across the island, with a specific focus on damage caused by recent weather events, including Hurricane Beryl as well as the execution of routine road maintenance.



PM Holness noted that under the REACH Road Rehabilitation Programme, each of the 63 constituencies will see funds allocated to conduct essential road repairs and maintenance which will ensure that all regions of the country benefit equitably.



This initiative is part of the government’s commitment to improving national infrastructure and enhancing the safety and convenience of the roadways for all Jamaicans.



The programme is set to be executed in two phases with the first phase taking place from September to November 2024 and the second phase being held from January to March 2025.



During these periods, contractors will be mobilized to rehabilitate the most critically damaged roads as well as conduct necessary maintenance in order to prevent further deterioration.



Also, the National Works Agency will oversee the implementation, ensuring that the highest standards are met and that the work is completed efficiently and within the allocated timeframe.



Prime Minister Holness expressed confidence in the REACH Road Rehab Programme’s potential to significantly improve road conditions across Jamaica and called on all stakeholders, including local government representatives and community members to cooperate fully with the execution teams to ensure the overall success of the programme.



This initiative is set to address the major road issues across Jamaica, eventually benefitting all the citizens and residents who are at present facing issues while commuting across the island.