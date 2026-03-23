2026-03-23 05:59:52
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Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole 2026 returns with vibrant Afrocentric flair

Set for May 3 at Fort Shirley, the festival promises live jazz, Creole music, local cuisine and immersive cultural experiences.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Dominica: The highly anticipated Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole 2026 is back for its 15th edition and will take place on May 3, at Fort Shirley in Portsmouth. It will begin at 2:00 pm and promises a night filled with a mix of jazz and Creole music. The event is being organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica festivals Committee under the theme of “Afrocentric.”

The festival is known for a very lively atmosphere, vibrant costumes, and rich cultural displays. Patrons can enjoy live performances by several artists and DJs like Tarrus Riley, The Blak Soil Band, and Dean Fraser. They can also try local food, and experience a dynamic outdoor setting.

Tickets to the Jazz ‘n Creole 2026 are available for purchase. The early bird tickets are priced at EC$ 150 or US$28. Regular tickets are available for EC$200 or US$77. VIP tickets can be purchased for EC$250 or about US$173.

VIP tickets will also offer exclusive experiences of the historic festival. It includes premium handcrafted drinks available for the entire day; an all-night exquisite culinary experience; exclusive seating arrangement with a view of the stage; and best seats in the venue to enjoy a soulful day of music.

The Dominica Jazz ‘N Creole Festival is an annual outdoor music and cultural event that combines jazz with Creole music, cuisine, and culture. Launched in 2010 and organized by the Discover Dominica Authority, this event was first hosted to promote and highlight the special harmony that exists between the jazz art form and Creole culture in Dominica.

The Dominica Jazz ‘N Creole Festival is held in Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park in May every year. It is known for its historical and natural beauty situated in the north-west part of Dominica near Portsmouth.

At this event, one can enjoy jazz with a view of Portsmouth Cove, surrounded by the ruins of an 18th-century British garrison, with tropical rainforest on one side and the Caribbean Sea on the other.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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