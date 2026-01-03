Trinidad: 10-month-old baby girl crawls to death in tragic pool drowning incident

The incident happened while the child’s parents were upstairs, leaving her with her grandmother.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 10-month-old baby girl died in a suspected drowning incident in a private pool at a gated community in Diego Martin, Trinidad, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The child has been identified as Alya Amalia Ramjit who was born on February 21, 2025.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when the child’s parents left her in the care of her 55-year-old grandmother and went upstairs to do some work. After a short while, the father came downstairs to check on them and noticed that his mother was sitting alone on the sofa, but the child was missing.

Panicked, he asked his mother about the child, to which she replied that she did not know where the child was. He then began searching everywhere but Alya Amalia was nowhere to be found.

He then went to a door on the southern side of the home and looked toward a swimming pool on the property where he noticed a pink object floating in the water. Upon closer inspection, he realized it was his daughter who had drowned face down in the pool which was approximately four feet deep.

He then immediately jumped into the pool and removed the child from the water before starting to perform resuscitation efforts with the help of his friend. When they realised, nothing was helpful, they rushed the child to Valley Medical centre.

The staff there advised them to transfer the child to another hospital after which the parents immediately took her to St. James Medical Facility where further medical treatment was provided.

Despite the critical efforts and treatment provided by medical staff, the baby succumbed to her injuries. Medical reports indicated that when the child was brought in, she was alive, breathing and showed no signs of severe distress; however, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. Doctors also disclosed that the child had a bruise on her right eyebrow.

After that, the officers from the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department and the West End Police Station were contacted. Responding to which, they first went to the hospital where the baby girl was treated then they visited the place of the incident.

The body of the baby girl was later transported to the Port of Spain Mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. However, a CCTV footage which is now going viral on social media shows the moment 10-month-old Alya Amalia Ramjit crawled into her family’s swimming pool.

According to the CCTV footage, the baby remained in the pool for more than ten minutes before she was found on Wednesday December 31st, 2025.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago, with locals taking to Facebook to urge parents and guardians to keep a close eye on children, as they never know where the next tragedy could occur.