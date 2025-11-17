Man missing after being swept away by severe floodwaters in Barbados 

The Barbados Defence Force, Police Service, and Fire Service are on the scene, preparing for search and rescue efforts in response to recent events.

Barbados: A man has been reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters earlier today in Barbados. According to the information by Barbados Fire Officials, they are currently on the scene at Charles Rowe Bridge to locate the missing man.

The Barbados Defence Force, The Barbados Police Service and the Barbados Fire Service are also on scene ahead of search and rescue efforts.

This comes after major flooding took a grip on the north side of the island with several roads becoming impassable, including bridges along Diamond Corner, St. Peter. The Barbados Met Service issued a flash flood watch earlier and are urging residents in the north of the island to remain vigilant and monitor updates from the Department of Emergency Management.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley also arrived on site at Charles Rowe Bridge to access the overall situation in the area. She said, “Earlier this evening, we have had a significant amount of rain across different parts of the Barbados.”

“We're here at bridge, which is probably the worst that we have had reports on, and there have been some other instances across the island, but nothing compared to this from what the Minister of Home Affairs and the PM have reported so far,” she further added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that there are a number of cars which were clearly carried away by the water. PM Mottley added that what is even more worrisome than all of that is that there is a report of a Muslim man who is being believed to have swept away.

She said that the police along with the fire officers and Barbados Defence Force are doing their work and are trying to locate the missing man.

While the rain has stopped across the island nation, but the country is still battling the aftermath which includes massive flooding, landslides and destroyed roads, making it difficult for locals to commute.

As the officials continue to access the impacts brought by the sudden rain, they are also praying for the man who still remains missing with the search still continuing for him.