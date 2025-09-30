Tropical Storm Imelda shatters Bahamas with major flooding, expected to become hurricane today 

The Bahamian government continues to urge residents to exercise caution while navigating areas affected by recent events.

Bahamas: Tropical Storm Imelda has left parts of New Providence dealing with flooding, downed trees and damaged infrastructure. Communities across the island are assessing the damage as cleanup efforts begin.

Amid the threats of Imelda, authorities in the Bahamas shut down most schools on Monday because of heavy rain in the northern Caribbean. Cuba was also severely impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda as two people lost their lives.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said that the storm was located about 140 miles north of Great Abaco Island of the Bahamas which is still healing from Hurricane Dorian after it slammed into parts of the island nation in 2019 as a devastating Category 5 hurricane.

As of now, the National Hurricane center is predicting that Tropical Storm Imelda is forecasted to become a hurricane later today.

Tropical Storm #Imelda Advisory 14A: Imelda Forecast to Become a Hurricane Later Today. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2025

The NHC said that a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the island of Bermuda where hurricane conditions are possible from Wednesday night into early Thursday.

“Conditions will start going downhill Tue night. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents will continue impacting the U.S. East Coast beaches during the next several days,” it added.

The NHC also mentioned that dangerous surf and rip currents are expected across Bermuda, Northern Caribbean, the Bahamas and the US East Coast throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is still Category 4 and its massive wind field twisting Imelda’s track and unexpectedly sparing the Carolinas from catastrophic flooding. This hurricane is moving with winds of 140 mph towards the northwest coast.

While the Bahamas has received an all clear from the impacts of these hurricanes, several other countries are still in their path and could be impacted later this week.