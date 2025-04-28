Belize: American tourist falls to death from 5th floor of Watermark Hotel

Police have launched an investigation into the incident at the Watermark Hotel, with the circumstances surrounding the American tourist's fall still unclear.

Belize: An American national was found dead at the Watermark Hotel in San Pedro Town, Belize over the weekend. The victim is said to have fallen from the 5th floor of the hotel, where he was renting one of the condominiums, said the police.

Following the incident, police said that they have launched an investigation and the circumstances surrounding the fall are unclear at this time.

According to the information, the incident took place on Sunday and the man, who was renting a condominium unit at the property, was discovered dead shortly after the fall. It is reported that the emergency responders arrived at the scene soon after the fall, however the man had already succumbed to his injuries.

Officers on Sunday processed the scene and collected all the evidence and also reviewed surveillance footage to determine whether the incident was an accident, a suicide, or if foul play was involved. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending notification of his family.

The hotel authorities also shared an official statement following the incident and said that on April 27, 2025, a guest at their hotel sadly passed away following a fall from the hotel's 3rd floor balcony.

They added that at Watermark Hotel, they are committed to the well-being, comfort, and care of all who stay with them and are fully supporting local authorities as they review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The hotel authorities further noted, “To honor the privacy of those involved, we will not be providing additional details at this time.”

The incident left everyone in shock as this was the second such incident reported within 24 hours in San Pedro. On Saturday, a Mexican national died after falling from the roof of a building that is under construction.

Hever Badal Torres Police reported that around 1 pm, 45-year-old Hever Badal Torres was on the roof with his coworkers, and he was last seen walking towards the northwest side of the roof following which his coworkers said that they heard a loud bang, but they could not see Torres.

He was reportedly on the ground floor moments after, severely injured following which emergency personnel were called to the scene and they attempted to revive the victim but remained unsuccessful. The initial investigation into the incident disclosed that the zinc roofing of the building had a dent at the end and the Mexican national stepped too close to it, causing him to fall.