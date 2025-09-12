Trinidad and Tobago: 31-year-old Jenell Mohipath fatally shot at Chase Village roti shop

Police confirmed the shooting took place on September 11 around 12:30 pm while Jenell Mohipath was at Ree’s Kitchen, a Chase Village eatery popular for its roti, barbecue, and soups.

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities are investigating the death of a 31-year-old married woman identified as Jenell Mohipath who was gunned down and shot at a roti shop in Chase Village on Thursday afternoon.

Police reports that the incident occurred on September 11 around 12:30 p.m. while Jannel was at Ree’s Kitchen, a food shop known for its food services that included roti, barbecue and soups.

According to sources, Jannel was at the roti shop when an unknown assailant on a motorbike stopped at the business location, located along the Southern Main Road, near the Rich Gold nightclub and fired several rounds of ammunition at Jannel.

Striking her 4 times before fleeing the scene, Jannel who lived nearby the shop, reportedly died on the scene before the arrival.

Police have launched an investigation into the brutal shooting, with the motive of the shooting yet to be identified and Ree’s Kitchen currently being treated as a crime scene in the investigations.

The shooting has raised fresh concerns about rising gun violence and crime in the area with many wondering what the motive to the killing of Jannel was as they cite that she was a good citizen and part owner of the restaurant.

Furthermore her death has angered the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago as they cite the situation of the country.

With one user writing on Facebook, “Crime is getting WORST because we under a SOE and EVERY DAY is one or two murders…so what will happen after the SOE is removed !???,” while another has wished “Condolences to the family.”