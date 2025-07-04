Saint Lucia: Gun violence rocks Dennery, 3 dead, others critical after back-to-back shootings

Saint Lucia: The recent shooting incidents in Saint Lucia occurred over a span of just four days has left two individuals dead and other two with severe injuries. According to the information, the gunmen were not known to the victims which is why the reason behind these killings remain unknown.

Reportedly, the district of Dennery has been shaken by the recent back-to-back violent shootings which triggered the police to make swift arrests. The shootings are said to have taken place on June 27 and on the early morning of July 1.

The first reported incident in the district occurred on Friday, June 27, when gunshots were heard and 36-year-old Jimmy Charles was found dead after being fatally shot by an unidentified assailant.

Days later, another deadly attack occurred near Grand Ravine around 2:40 a.m., with reports of gunshots being heard. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force rushed to the scene and found 21-year-old Kennedy Leon, also known as "Scrappy," of Grand Ravine, Dennery, unresponsive with a bullet wound. Leon was taken to a nearby medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

While processing the crime scene, police heard additional gunshots nearby, and a second shooting was soon reported at Ti La Resource, Dennery. Upon arrival, officers discovered two people had been shot: a 23-year-old woman from Ti La Resource and a 23-year-old man from Bexon, Castries. Both suffered bullet wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition under medical care.

The two shooting incidents that spanned over four days led to an intensive investigation where multiple police units including the Major Crimes Unit, SSU Northern Division and CID Gros Islet launched raids across the Dennery District in search of the gunman.

The crackdown led to an arrest of four individuals all assumed to be suspects in the multiple shootings that took place; and the recovery of a 22 revolver with ammunition. However, one suspect, the owner of the firearm, remains under detention as the police continue their investigation into both of the shootings.

Citizens took to Facebook to denounce the criminal and murderous acts as it is the first time in a long while since the District of Dennery has had any shootings. The citizens called for peace in the district.