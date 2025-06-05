Grenada receives EC$5.3M Saudi Aid Package to rebuild after Hurricane Beryl

Grenada: After the catastrophic Hurricane Beryl that swept through the country in July 2024, Grenada finally received aid for the devastating aftermath from King Salman’s Humanitarian Aid of Saudi Arabia in January of 2025.

In a press release on June 4, 2025, the Government of Grenada announced and proclaimed a nationwide distribution of humanitarian aid. The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) received and distributed the aid nationwide, through relevant agencies and ministries.

According to the information, supplies will be distributed to all key institutions such as health centers, schools and police stations, prioritizing the vulnerable communities in northern side of Grenada, such as Carriacou and Petite Martique.

The aid donation, which consisted of 21 containers containing essentials such as food, diesel generators, chainsaws, hygiene kits, flashlights and emergency materials that valued at EC$5.3 million dollars, was received in January 2025 and distributed by NaDMA.

This great gesture by Saudi Arabia reflects the strong bi-lateral relationship between the two nations which will only further strengthen and deepen the relationship between them, and their shared allegiance to humanitarian support, sustainable development, and global cooperation through platforms such as the United Nations.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Disaster Management Dickon Mitchell expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saying how they are sincerely grateful to the generous support that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has shown. And how the aid will not only significantly strengthen the relief of only St. David but will go across the nation and improve the resilience as they continue to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The donation which came as part of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s Global outreach, aims to provide essential support to affected communities via parliamentary offices and hurricane shelters, replenish critical resources for our emergency shelters and response plan and enhance the country’s preparedness for future challenges.

The resources that came through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center are part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian efforts.