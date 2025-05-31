Mottley’s visit to Dominica backed by locals amid opposition pushback

Locals view the controversy as overblown and they appreciate Mottley’s willingness to stand with Dominica in celebration, recognizing that she comes as the leader of Barbados, not to represent the entire CARICOM in any official manner.

Dominica: The Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley is all set to arrive in the Commonwealth of Dominica tomorrow (June 1, 2025) to attend the highly anticipated national rally. This rally is being hosted by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in celebration of the party’s 70th anniversary.

The rally will be marking a significant milestone for the Dominica Labour Party as it is one of the longest standing political parties in the Eastern Caribbean and it is also expected to attract a huge crowd and attention from across the region.

Mottley Attending in Personal Capacity, Not Official Role

Mottley, who also serves as the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), is attending the DLP’s rally on June 1 in her personal capacity and not as a representative from the Government of Barbados or as the chair of CARICOM.

Just like any citizen, including police officers and judges, who vote in their personal capacity during elections, Mia Mottley is attending the rally as a private individual and not in an official role.

Opposition Raises Objections Despite Clarity on Mottley's Role

The Dominican opposition is once again attempting to stir controversy by raising objection to the Barbadian Prime Minister’s participation in the rally, citing ongoing concerns related to the electoral reform in the country.

According to the reports, opposition is arguing that Mottley’s presence in the rally is improper as she currently chairs the 15-member CARICOM bloc and should not be involved in another country’s event however Mottley maintains that she is attending this rally as a longstanding friend of Dominica and not in any capacity of CARICOM.

Electoral Reforms in Dominica: A Transparent Process

Dominica, in March 2025, passed three electoral reform bills and the copies of the proposed electoral reform legislation were made available to the public with a proper timeframe established for recommendations.

From a regional standpoint, several leaders from across the Caribbean expressed their satisfaction with the electoral reform procedure in the island nation. The reforms were introduced properly and were subjected to public scrutiny and ultimately approved in accordance with legislative procedures.

A regional source also highlighted that the government of Dominica demonstrated full transparency and adherence to democratic standards while introducing these new electoral reforms.

Sources claim that the opposition in Dominica will do whatever is needed to raise a problem without thinking of the wider consequences and this desperation causes them to create problems where none exist, and the impact is that its damage’s Dominica’s reputation in front of the regional and international leaders.

Furthermore, a survey of public opinion also proves that a strong majority of locals understand that Mottley is attending the rally in a personal capacity and most Dominicans see no issue with her supporting the labour party’s celebration as a fellow Caribbean leader.