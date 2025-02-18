AIR Dash launches Guyana’s luxury helicopter service; 10-min commute from Georgetown to CJIA

Roraima Airways aims to introduce this luxury travel making it easier to travel between the city and the country’s main port.

Guyana: The first luxury aviation service in Guyana Air Dash has revolutionized travel between Georgetown and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, reducing the commute time to just ten minutes.

Launched by Roraima Airways on Monday, the company aims to introduce this luxury travel making it easier to travel between the city and the country’s main port.

The company said that this premium service is designed to provide convenience, comfort and efficiency for both the corporate sector and discerning travellers. The price for each flight will cost at USD 250 per person.

According to the information, Air Dash is a premier air transportation provider designed to transform corporate travel in Guyana. At present, its services operate between Georgetown, Vreed-en-Hoop, the gas-to-shore energy project, and Essequibo with plans for expansion.

The service between Georgetown and CJIA was launched on Monday during an official ceremony where the company officials revealed that passengers will be transported in the Airbus H125 helicopter which accommodates up to four individuals per trip, ensuring a swift and comfortable journey.

According to Air Dash Director, Gerry Gouveia Jr, as Guyana experiences quick development, the demand for faster and more efficient transportation is also growing. He said that this service is being seen as a way to simplify travel in Guyana and instead of spending an hour or more navigating the city, it is now possible in just ten minutes.

“This is about linking Guyana and advancing our aviation industry,” added the Director. He added that the service is aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to customers while saving a lot of time.

According to him, the service is also a way to making life easier here in Guyana and Air Dash clients also have access to a number of amenities, making the travel more comfortable. These include smooth booking, VIP lounge access, customised concierge as well as a dash pass which will enable them to benefit from expedited immigration processing.

Gouveia Jr explained that customers will have the comfort of landing here in Guyana at any time of the day. He said that the staff will meet them at the gate following which they will take them through an expedited service at the immigration and customs and after the passengers have collected their bags, the staff will bring them outside to the helicopter and will fly them down to the city.

Air Dash also has emphasised strict adherence to rules and regulations of international civil aviation throughout their operations.