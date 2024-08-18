Grenada: Govt raises Gas and Diesel prices, Cooking Gas drops by $10.35

According to the information, the price of gasoline has surged by $0.52, bringing the cost per litre in Grenada to $15.86, up from the previous rate of $15.34.

The Government of Grenada has announced a sudden change in the prices of gasoline, diesel kerosene and 100 lbs cylinder, effective immediately from today (August 18, 2024).



The price of 100 lbs cylinder has witnessed a major drop fo $10.35, bringing the new price of the product to $232.90, low from the last price of the product of $243.25 in Grenada while in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the new price of the product stands at $255.90, after a reduction of $10.53.



According to the information, the price of gasoline has surged by $0.52, bringing the cost per litre in Grenada to $15.86, up from the previous rate of $15.34.



Similarly, the price of diesel has been raised by $0.96, which brings the new price to $15.49 while the old price of the product was $14.53. Also, the price of Kerosene has seen a hike of $1.01, bringing the new price of the product to $11.66.



Notably, these price changes will come in effect in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.



The increase in price comes following an official notification from the government which notified that, “The General public is hereby informed that effective, Sunday, August 18th, 2024, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, (LPG), commonly known as, Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada has been changed.”



On the other hand, the government has also announced a minor $0.10 decrease in the price of Bulk Cooking Gas, which brings the new price of the product to $2.40 in the mainland as well as the sister islands.



Meanwhile, there has been no change in the price of 20 lbs cylinder, with the price being stable at $40.00 in the three islands.

The complete list of changes in prices of fuel products is as follows:

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

Gasoline – Price increased by $0.52; New Price - $15.86; Old Price - $15.34

Diesel – Price increased by $0.96; New Price - $15.49; Old Price - $14.53

Kerosene - Price increased by $1.01; New Price - $11.66; Old Price - $10.65

Grenada

LPG (Cooking Gas)

20 lbs Cylinder – No change; New Price - $40.00

100 lbs Cylinder - Price decreased by $10.35; New Price - $232.90; Old Price - $243.25

Bulk - Price decreased by $0.10; New Price - $2.40; Old Price - $2.50

Carriacou and Petite Martinique

LPG (Cooking Gas)

20 lbs Cylinder – No change; New Price - $49.00

100 lbs Cylinder - Price decreased by $10.35; New Price - $255.90; Old Price - $266.25

Bulk - Price decreased by $0.10; New Price - $2.40; Old Price - $2.50