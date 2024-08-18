Sunday, 18th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grenada: Govt raises Gas and Diesel prices, Cooking Gas drops by $10.35

According to the information, the price of gasoline has surged by $0.52, bringing the cost per litre in Grenada to $15.86, up from the previous rate of $15.34.

Sunday, 18th August 2024

The Government of Grenada has announced a sudden change in the prices of gasoline, diesel kerosene and 100 lbs cylinder, effective immediately from today (August 18, 2024).

The price of 100 lbs cylinder has witnessed a major drop fo $10.35, bringing the new price of the product to $232.90, low from the last price of the product of $243.25 in Grenada while in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the new price of the product stands at $255.90, after a reduction of $10.53.

According to the information, the price of gasoline has surged by $0.52, bringing the cost per litre in Grenada to $15.86, up from the previous rate of $15.34.

Similarly, the price of diesel has been raised by $0.96, which brings the new price to $15.49 while the old price of the product was $14.53. Also, the price of Kerosene has seen a hike of $1.01, bringing the new price of the product to $11.66.

Notably, these price changes will come in effect in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The increase in price comes following an official notification from the government which notified that, “The General public is hereby informed that effective, Sunday, August 18th, 2024, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, (LPG), commonly known as, Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada has been changed.”

On the other hand, the government has also announced a minor $0.10 decrease in the price of Bulk Cooking Gas, which brings the new price of the product to $2.40 in the mainland as well as the sister islands.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the price of 20 lbs cylinder, with the price being stable at $40.00 in the three islands. 

The complete list of changes in prices of fuel products is as follows:

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique 

Gasoline – Price increased by $0.52; New Price - $15.86; Old Price - $15.34
Diesel – Price increased by $0.96; New Price - $15.49; Old Price - $14.53
Kerosene - Price increased by $1.01; New Price - $11.66; Old Price - $10.65

Grenada 

LPG (Cooking Gas)
20 lbs Cylinder – No change; New Price - $40.00
100 lbs Cylinder - Price decreased by $10.35; New Price - $232.90; Old Price - $243.25
Bulk - Price decreased by $0.10; New Price - $2.40; Old Price - $2.50

Carriacou and Petite Martinique 

LPG (Cooking Gas)
20 lbs Cylinder – No change; New Price - $49.00
100 lbs Cylinder - Price decreased by $10.35; New Price - $255.90; Old Price - $266.25
Bulk - Price decreased by $0.10; New Price - $2.40; Old Price - $2.50

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
Uncategorised

Dominica PM in Russia to address economic forum

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Uncategorised

Police name woman shot dead in Church Ground, Nevis

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Uncategorised

Airbnb and Aruba Tourism Authority sign MoU to continue partnership to dr...

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis gov't proclaims April 24 as Administrative Professionals D...

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Uncategorised

Barbadian Shakirah Bourne selected for global Hennessy campaign

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Uncategorised

Aida Perla with 1700 passengers on board docks at Port Zante in St Kitts...

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Melissa Poponne Skerrit-Parliament Representative from Roseau Central constituency
Uncategorised

Melissa Skerrit reveals the reason of shutting down Santa's Mall

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Sunrise Airways expands network: Launches flights to Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, Image: facebook, Sunrise Airways
Uncategorised

Sunrise Airways expands network: Launches flights to Antigua, Dominica, S...

Sunday, 18th August 2024