Friday, 19th July 2024
Grenada: Retail prices for Cooking gas increase, other petroleum products decrease

The Government of Grenada announced the changes in the retail prices of petroleum products, are to be effective from July 18, 2024 (Thursday). The changes have been made in the prices of Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Thursday, 18th July 2024

Considerably, the changes in the prices introduced for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have followed a decrease for all products. Earlier the prices for Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene were $15.74, $15.30 and $11.25 respectively. And, as per the new prices, these are $15.34, $14.53 and $10.65 orderly.

This significantly states that there has been a decrease in prices by $0.40 for Gasoline, $0.77 for Diesel and $0.60 for Kerosene.

Significantly, specific alterations in the price for L.P.G (Liquified Petroleum Gas) (Cooking Gas) has as well been introduced for Grenada. The details to the same are as follows-

  • The old price for 20 lbs. Cylinder was $40.00 which followed no change, as per the new notice.
  • Earlier, the price was 100 lbs. Cylinder was $235.65 which followed a significant increase of $7.60, and has become $243.25 according to the newly introduced prices.
  • In the case of the gas in Bulk, there is just a slight increase in the price by $0.05 as earlier it was $2.45 and now it is $2.50.

Looking ahead towards the changes made to cooking gas prices for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the details state that the price is the same for 20 lbs. Cylinder at $49.00. And, the increase has been introduced for 100 lbs. Cylinder and Bulk by $7.60 and $0.05 respectively.

The new prices for both are $266.25 and $2.50 as the older prices were $258.65 and $2.45 orderly.

Sasha Baptiste

