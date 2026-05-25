Trinidad: Protests grow as calls mount for charges against Kaia Sealy to be dropped

Trinidad and Tobago: Public pressure continues to build in Trinidad and Tobago following the decision to charge Kaia Sealy with manslaughter and shooting with intent in connection with the January 20 police shooting that left her partner Joshua Samaroo dead and Sealy seriously injured.

Friends, activists and members of the public gathered outside the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain over the weekend and condemned the charges. They also demanded accountability from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service with protestors carrying placards criticizing police conduct and questioning the handling of the investigation.

The case stems from a police chase in St Augustine earlier this year. Video footage that circulated widely on social media appeared to show Samaroo surrendering moments before he was fatally shot.

Police later claimed officers had returned fire after allegedly being shot at by Sealy. Following legal advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, investigators obtained warrants for Sealy’s arrest on charges including manslaughter in relation to Samaroo’s death.

The protests intensified after advocacy group the First Wave Movement publicly demanded that all charges against Sealy be withdrawn. The organization described the prosecution as a “travesty of justice” and argued that responsibility for Samaroo’s death should not be shifted onto a woman who was herself wounded during the incident.

In a statement, First Wave Movement leader Umar Abdullah questioned why officers involved in the shooting had not been charged. He also called for the release of forensic reports, an independent forensic audit and a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the case. The group also accused authorities of creating what it called a dangerous precedent that undermines constitutional rights and public trust in the justice system.

During the protest, supporters of Sealy insisted she was being unfairly portrayed as a criminal. Friend of the couple Mariah Walcott rejected claims linking Sealy to gang activity and maintained that she had no criminal background. Political activists and public figures also joined the demonstration which further added to growing calls for transparency in the investigation.

Sealy has also publicly denied all allegations against her. In a statement released through her attorney, she said she had never owned or fired a gun and rejected attempts to label her as a gangster. She described herself as a mother and hairstylist whose life had been destroyed by the events of January 20.

“I am not a gangster. I have never been in trouble with the law,” Sealy stated while maintaining her innocence and expressing confidence that the truth would eventually emerge. The matter has also sparked debate among legal and political observers. Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith called on the police service to justify the charges and warned that public confidence in law enforcement had already been severely damaged by the handling of the case.