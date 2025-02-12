Antigua and Barbuda government looks for new market location for Central Marketing Cooperation

The current location of the Central Marketing Cooperation in St. John’s is considered to be less advantageous and the agriculture ministry has thus decided to find it a new address.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is hunting for a new location for the Central Marketing Corporation (CMC) to provide a better access to both farmers and consumers and set up an efficient business mechanism.

The plan was announced by Agriculture Minister Anthony Smith during a press conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, where he spoke on various efforts the government has undertaken to improve the island-nation’s agricultural sector to strengthen its food security.

Minister Smith outlined various strategies by the government to develop the agriculture sector and among them was market access and equipment. The decision to find a new location for the CMC came under that plan to boost the sale of agricultural products.

The CMC, which protects national food security and helps agricultural growers and processors to boost the local population’s health and nutritional needs, is a crucial agency in the distribution and the sale of the local produce. It acts as an important link between the farmers and consumers.

Stressing a more accessible and well-equipped space will improve the CMC’s capacity to support the farming community and ensure a steady supply of fresh food items grown locally, Minister Smith said, “Our goal is to create a marketplace that is not only convenient for farmers but also attractive to consumers.”

“By improving market access, we can boost local food sales, reduce spoilage, and support our national push towards food security.”

New site will have better infrastructure, facilities

The government is reportedly considering potential sites that would have better infrastructure, transportation and storage facilities to keep rising agricultural products. Besides, a plan is also underway to modernize the corporation’s functioning through integrating improved logistics and handling systems to streamline the distribution process.

While many farmers welcomed the initiative saying a strategically located and well-equipped market is the requirement of the day for efficiently storing and selling perishable goods, some said the new location should not face the problems the current one has faced and there should be adequate space for parking vehicles.

According to some, an upgraded facility will not only enhance sales but the seamless experience will encourage people to buy local products more, reducing the dependence on imports and making Antigua and Barbuda’s food security robust.

Minister Smith said the government would take the final call on the new location soon. He also said the ministry is working closely with stakeholders to ensure that the new site meets their demands.

The latest development comes three months after Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced a potential new location for the CMC. He said in November 2024 that the government is holding talks to secure a new space in the Cassada Gardens area.

“They are negotiating with a private real estate owner, and if all goes well, CMC will have new, spanking premises very soon,” he said.