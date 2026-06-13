By-election announced in Dominica after Roseau North MP Miriam Blanchard resigns

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed that the by-election will be held after Mariam Blanchard stepped down on medical grounds, ending nearly a decade of service.

Dominica: A by-election will be held in the Roseau North constituency following the resignation of Member of Parliament and former Minister Mariam Blanchard, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt has confirmed.

In an official statement issued on Friday, PM Skerrit acknowledged Blanchard’s resignation as Parliamentary Representative for Roseau North and thanked her for nearly a decade of public service. He also assured residents that their interests would continue to be represented and that a by-election would be conducted within the timeframe as prescribed by the constitution.

According to the statement issued by Speaker of the House of Assembly Joseph Issac, he received a letter from Blanchard on June 12, 2026 dated June 9, 2026 while informing him of her resignation as Member of Parliament for her constituency.

The Speaker noted that Blanchard indicated in her correspondence that her decision to resign was made on medical grounds. He further explained that under Section 119 (1)(a) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the resignation of a Member of the House of Assembly takes effect upon the Speaker’s receipt of the resignation letter.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Prime Minister Skerrit described Blanchard’s years of service as distinguished and noted that she played a significant role in the Cabinet. These included efforts related to the reconstruction of Dominica’s infrastructure following Tropical Storm Erika, economic development planning and support for public servants and small businesses.

He also acknowledged her contribution to the Roseau North constituency and described her as a dedicated advocate who worked to ensure that the community shared in the country’s progress.

“As she steps away to focus fully on making a complete recovery,” the Prime Minister stated, “I pray that the same remarkable resilience which she brought to the service of our country continues to hold her in good strain, bringing her comfort and renewed strength during this season of healing.”

The Speaker, on behalf of the House of Assembly, thanked Blanchard for her service to her constituents and to the people of Dominica and wished her well. PM Skerrit also pledged the continued support of the Government and the Dominica Labour Party for Blanchard and her family.