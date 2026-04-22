2026-04-22 09:23:34
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Dominica advances Roseau Enhancement Project with new contract to upgrade 7 key streets

The contract covers rehabilitation work on seven major city streets, including Independent Street, Bath Road, Cork Street, Great George Street, Virgin Lane, River Street and King George V Street.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The government of Dominica has taken a significant step forward in the Roseau Enhancement Project with the awarding of a consultancy contract for the rehabilitation of key streets in the capital city of Roseau. The development was shared by Housing Minister and Parliamentary Representative Melissa Poponne Skerrit through a video.

According to the information, the contract covers the designs, review and supervision of rehabilitation works on seven major streets including Independent Street, Bath Road, Cork Street, Great George Street, Virgin Lane, River Street and King George V Street. These roads are among the busiest in the city and play a central role in daily transportation and commercial activity.

The Minister said that the consultancy has been awarded to Pace Consulting Engineering Office in association with Caresouth Inc following what she described as a competitive and transparent selection process conducted under the guidelines of the Saudi Fund for Development.

This marks real progress as we move closer to the implementation phase,” she added.

The engagement is expected to span 42 months and will include project design, review, construction supervision and oversight during the defects liability period. This phase is intended to ensure that the rehabilitation works are executed to appropriate technical and quality standards.

Melissa Skerrit emphasised, “In simple terms, it ensures that the work is properly designed, carefully executed and completed to a high standard,” and added that the upgrade is expected to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety, drainage and the overall look and feel of Roseau.

She said that she feels encouraged to see this project moving forward, saying that, it speaks to their commitment to build a modern, resilient and more accessible capital for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

Notably, the Roseau Enhancement Project is a major infrastructure initiative aimed at transforming Dominica's capital into a modern, resilient city. The project has now reached a significant milestone with the award of a supervision contract to advance Phase 2.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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